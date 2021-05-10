3,614 new cases, 56 deaths as Covid crisis continues in J&K

Srinagar, May 10 (IANS) The Covid crisis continued in J&K on Monday with 3,614 new cases and 56 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 1,496 cases and 39 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 2,118 cases and 17 deaths from the Kashmir division while 2,855 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.