37% people feel common man's quality of life to improve this year

Another 21.7 per cent of the respondents felt that the quality of life of a common Indian will remain the same, while 25.8 per cent of the respondents said that the quality of life will deteriorate further in days ahead.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) As 2020 was largely marred by the pandemic and its impact on people's income, an IANS-CVoter survey shows that 37.4 per cent respondents feel that the quality of life of the common man will improve in the next one year.

Around 15 per cent respondents said that they cannot respond on the matter.

The novel coronavirus pandemic brought about massive instability to the lives of several people largely from the unorganised sectors. However, all segments in the economic spectrum, including organised sectors, were severely impacted, leading to massive job losses and shutting down of businesses.

Although the government announced a slew of measures in the past one year, economists and industry bodies have also sought demand side measures and steps to put in more money in the hands of the people and boost the economy.

According to the Economic Survey 2020-21, which was presented in the Parliament on Friday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GDP of India is likely to contract by 7.7 per cent in FY21.

It, has also anticipated that the Indian economy would grow at over 11 per cent in the next fiscal.

The sample size of the poll is 4,000 plus and the fieldwork for the survey was done in third-fourth week of January 2021. The theme of the survey is "Expectations from the Union Budget".

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd