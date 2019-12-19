37 people kept under preventive detention : DCP North East Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): In a bid to maintain law and order, police have detained 37 people from North East Delhi under the preventive detention, since the start of protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East, Ved Prakash on Thursday.

"As preventive detention, 37 people have been detained from here who maybe those who were trying to destroy the peaceful environment," said Prakash.On being asked about the current situation in Seelampur and Jafrabad areas, Prakash said: "There is a peaceful atmosphere in both the areas. Our force is deployed here to maintain the law and order."The DCP said that the police have carried out a 'flag march' to maintain law and order in the areas and asked people not to believe in any kind of rumours."We have appealed to the local clerics (Maulvi), Ulema and Imam to maintain law and order in their region. We have asked them not to believe in any rumour," said Prakash."Action will be taken against the people who are posting posters on social media asking people to gather at a place," he added.Meanwhile, DCP Eish Singhal told ANI that protestors are staging a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and the police force is exercising 'utmost restraint'."The protesters here include students from different universities. They are protesting at Jantar Mantar and the situation here is peaceful. We are exercising utmost restraint. They are protesting peacefully," said Singhal.Section 144 has been imposed in the north-east area and Red Fort area to maintain law and order hours after a request by a Swaraj Abhiyan for a peaceful march against the Citizenship Amendment Act was denied by the police from Red Fort area to Shaheed Park, ITO for today.Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)