New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Centre on Friday said that 3,70,456 women from Andhra Pradesh provided maternity benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) in 2020.



Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani revealed this information in Rajya Sabha while replying to a question raised by YSR Congress Party MP Parimal Nathwani.

Irani also said that the government has carried out an amendment in the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. (ANI)