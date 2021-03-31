373 new cases, 4 deaths: Covid resurgence raises alarm in J&K

A Health Department official said that 73 cases were from the Jammu division and 300 from the Kashmir division while 131 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

Jammu, March 31 (IANS) Continuing a steep surge, 373 new Covid-19 cases - the highest this year - came to light in J&K on Wednesday while four deaths were also reported during the last 24 hours.

"Today's is the highest single-day number of Covid cases in J&K so far this year," the official said.

Following the surge in the number of new cases, many schools have decided to revert back to online mode of teaching for the time being in order to check the spread of the virus among students and teachers.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in J&K is 130,960 out of which 126,435 have recovered, while 1,994 people have succumbed, including the four on Wednesday.

The number of active cases is 2,531 out of which 661 are in the Jammu division and 1,870 in the Kashmir division.

--IANS

sq/vd