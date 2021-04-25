38 Covid deaths, over 8k cases in Telangana

The daily death toll, which was 29 on Thursday, jumped to 33 on Friday and spiked further to 38 on Saturday.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 1,999 while the overall number of cases soared to 3,95,232.

Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) Hitting a new high, Telangana reported 38 deaths and 8,126 new cases during the 24-hour period.

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality rate in the state is 0.50 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The alarming rise in number of new infections continued across the state. In Greater Hyderabad, the daily spike slightly declined to 1,259 after hitting a record 1,464 the previous day but the surge continued in most of the districts.

Nine out of 33 districts recorded 300 or more cases during the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Saturday.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 676 and 591 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra remained the worst affected district outside Hyderabad and surroundings with 497 new cases.

The daily figures indicate emergence of new hotspots. Nalgonda district saw steepest jump to 346 from 122 the previous day. Similarly, Siddipet, which had reported 192 cases on Friday, saw the daily count surging to 306.

Khammam saw the daily cases soaring to 339. Mahaboobnagar too witnessed the number mounting to 306. In Warangal Urban, the daily count rose to 334.

Only seven districts in the state reported new cases in double digits.

The number of active cases mounted to 62,929. A total of 3,307 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,30,304.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 83.57 per cent against the national average of 83 per cent.

The health authorities tested 1,08,602 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.24 crore. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,35,663.

--IANS

ms/pgh