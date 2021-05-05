38 Covid-related deaths in J&K in less than 15 hours

Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) Covid crisis continued to claim lives in Jammu and Kashmir as 38 deaths were reported in the union territory since last evening taking the total number of pandemic-related deaths to 2,496.
Official sources said these deaths have the pushed the number of people killed by coronavirus to 2,496 in the UT.
Of the patients who succumbed on Wednesday is a 25-year-old youth and an 85-year-old man.
Authorities have extended the ongoing corona curfew in 5 districts -- Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Samba till May 10.
Officials said this extension is based on the increasing numbers of positive cases in these 5 districts.
--IANS
