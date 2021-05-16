3,816 new Covid cases, 27 deaths in Telangana

The authorities conducted 44,985 tests during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. On week days, 65,000 to 70,000 samples are being tested daily.

The state reported 3,816 new cases, taking the cumulative tally to 5,28,823.

Hyderabad, May 16 (IANS) Telangana's daily count of Covid-19 cases dropped to under 4,000 with fewer tests conducted on Sunday.

The virus claimed 27 lives during the period, pushing the death toll to 2,955.

The case fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

According to the daily media bulletin by the Health Department, the state continues to see more recoveries than the new cases.

As many as 5,892 people recovered from Covid during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,74,899.

The recovery rate improved further to 89.80 per cent against the national average of 84.2 per cent.

The number of active cases, which had touched 80,000, has now dropped to 50,969.

The authorities conducted 44,985 tests during the period. With this, the number of tests conducted so far rose to 1,40,61,725. Samples tested per million population now moved up to 3,77,800.

Greater Hyderabad reported 658 new cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, adjoining Hyderabad, reported 326 and 293 cases, respectively.

Karimnagar reported 152 new cases followed by 151 in Khammam, 143 in Sangareddy, 142 in Mahaboobnagar, 138 in Siddipet, 135 in Vikarabad, 131 in Nagarkurnool, 209 in Karimnagar, 198 in Khammam, 189 in Warangal Rural, 179 in Vikarabad, 161 in Warangal Urban, 156 in Nagarkurnool and 150 in Siddipet.

--IANS

ms/vd