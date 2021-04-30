3.86 lakh covid cases in India in new daily high

New Delhi: Coronavirus has infected over 3.86 lakh people in India in yet another worrying high and killed 3,498 the last 24 hours.

The record numbers come even as a huge international aid operation has been launched with many countries promising help.

The total number of deaths has increased to 2,08,330 after the huge one-day spike.



This is the ninth straight day of over three lakh new cases in the country. India's tally of more than 1.87 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.

Maharashtra reported 66,159 new cases and 771 deaths on Thursday. The Mumbai civic body has cited vaccine shortage and said it is stopping vaccination for three days, starting today.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the highest number of infections.

