396 garment units in K'taka found flouting labour rules

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Karnataka served showcause notices to 396 garment units for violating stipulated norms regarding minimum wages and provision of adequate facilities to working women in these units, the state Legislature was told on Thursday.

Replying to a question by the BJP Assembly member B.C. Nagesh, Labour Minister A. Shivaram Hebbar said: "Most of these even failed to provide separate toilet facilities to men and women working there. Apart from this, these units have not provided separate seating arrangements."