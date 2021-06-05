3,966 arrested for illegal fishing along Yangtze River

Beijing, June 5 (IANS) Police in China have cracked 2,278 criminal cases related to illegal fishing and arrested 3,966 suspects since the beginning of this year, amid a national campaign against such practices along the Yangtze River.

The crackdown has also led to the seizure of 930 fishing boats, 126,000 units of fishing gear, over 110,000 kg of catches and the dismantlement of 192 criminal rings, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Friday.