3,993 beds for COVID-19 patients available across Mumbai: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday informed that there are 3,993 beds for COVID-19 patients available across here in Mumbai.



"3,993 COVID-19 beds available across the city. These are the updated numbers of beds by 10:03 am today and we will continue adding to this number. Please do not panic and reach out to your respective ward war rooms for assistance," the BMC tweeted while urging citizens not to panic.

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths on Tuesday. The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has announced the updated lockdown guidelines which restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.

In a series of tweets, Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines, which stated: "Public Places: Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed Weekdays (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services Beaches- Closed till 30 April."

While private offices will remain closed, government offices have been allowed to run with 50 per cent occupancy whereas government offices required for response to COVID-19, electricity, water, banking and financial services are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals. (ANI)

