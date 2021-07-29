3rd Covid vax dose strongly boosts protection against Delta variant: Pfizer

Washington, July 29 (IANS) American biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has said a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the Delta variant.

Antibody levels against the Delta variant in people aged 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose, according to data posted at the company's teleconference, Xinhua reported.