3rd locally-transmitted Covid case reported in China

The case was detected in Feixi County under the provincial capital of Hefei, Xinhua news agency quoted the city-based emergency epidemic prevention and control headquarters as saying.

Beijing, May 14 (IANS) China's Anhui province on Friday reported its third locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, according to health authorities.

This is the second case in Feixi and the third in Anhui since the first confirmed case of a 29-year-old female in Lu'an City was reported on Thursday.

The new case, a 31-year-old woman, is a colleague of the patient in Feixi.

The two had stayed in the same hotel room since Tuesday.

She received a nucleic acid test on Thursday afternoon as a close contact.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital and is in stable condition.

The building in Feixi county that houses the hotel has been classified as a medium-risk area, according to the headquarters.

Some 62,000 people from designated areas in Hefei city have been sampled, with over 41,000 results having come back, all negative.

A total of 167 close contacts of the two cases have been placed under quarantine in Hefei, and epidemiological investigation is underway.

Large gatherings have been suspended in some designated areas in Hefei and some events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled, said the headquarters.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic originated in China's Wuhan city in December 2019, the country has so far reported a total of 90,808 confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths.

