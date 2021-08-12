3rd phase of Mission Shakti in UP from Aug 21

The Chief Minister has asked officials to line up programs keeping in mind the benefits of women from all sections.

Lucknow, Aug 12 (iANS) After the successful run of its first two phases, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is all set to launch the third phase of the Mission Shakti programme from August 21.

Director, Women's Welfare Department, Manoj Rai, said that "the state government is committed to the safety, dignity and empowerment of women under which positive results of Mission Shakti have been seen".

"Apart from organising various programs on behalf of the department, work is being done to connect women and daughters with the various schemes of the government," he added.

The third phase of Mission Shakti will be launched by the Department of Women Welfare with the 'Haq Ki Baat' program.

