3rd UP Minister succumbs to Covid, govt announces weekend lockdown

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Hanuman Mishra succumbed to Covid on Tuesday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Hanuman Mishra was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the virus.

He is the third minister in the state to succumb to Covid. Earlier, last year, state ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan had died due to Covid.