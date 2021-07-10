3rd wave possible if people let their guard down: Karnataka minister

After reviewing Covid preparations in Davangere district here, Sudhakar told reporters that one can easily see how people have already become careless in all tourist places.

Davangere (Karnataka), July 10 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday said that it is wrong to presume that the third wave of the Covid pandemic is imminent but it would surely hit us if people let their guard down by not following Covid safety protocols.

"Photos shared by people on social media are a case in point, how careless people can be despite the government repeatedly asking them to follow Covid safety protocols and enforcing prolonged lockdowns. At times even the government becomes helpless despite having all wherewithal. Under such scenario, it can be almost certain that a third wave can hit us and even the possibility of a fourth wave can't be ruled out if people continue to behave carelessly," the minister said.

According to him, after several stringent measures at present the case positivity rate has come down to less than 1.5 per cent but it is in the hands of people as well, who will have to follow Covid safety protocols. "When we enforce stringent measures like lockdown or shutdowns, it throws life out of gear and the economy comes to a standstill. Therefore, I earnestly appeal to people to follow the Covid safety protocols," he said.

He added that the state government was only hoping to expedite anti-Covid vaccination drives beyond this there is no other measure that can stop us from falling prey to subsequent Covid waves.

"Already 2.5 crore doses of vaccination have been administered till Friday. Though statistically we have administered 2.5 crore but we need to focus on administering second doses too with equal speed and any state can be considered as 'safe' only if it succeeds in vaccinating 60 per cent of its total population. By that yardstick, Karnataka has a long way to go," he explained.

