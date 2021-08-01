4 Afghan civilians killed in mortar shelling

"The incident occurred late on Saturday in Nijrab district. The victims were part of a family, and a wounded civilian was shifted to a district hospital," provincial police spokesman Abdul Shaeq Shurash told Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, Aug 1 (IANS) Four Afghan civilians were killed after a mortar shell fired by Taliban militants struck a house in the country's eastern province of Kapisa, local police confirmed on Sunday.

The district has been the scene of heavy clashes between the Taliban militants and the security forces in recent days.

The government security forces evicted the Taliban from Nijrab after the militants briefly overran the district in late July.

Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflicts as more than 1,650 civilians were killed and over 3,250 others wounded due to fighting in the first six months of 2021, according to a report of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

