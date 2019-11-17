4 arrested after two groups clash over land dispute in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Four people were arrested after two groups clashed over the ownership of land in Prayagraj on Saturday, police said.

Eight people sustained injuries in the clash. The incident was triggered when a boy plucked some fruits from a tree situated at the disputed land. There was verbal altercation which transformed into a fight in which the two groups attacked each other with bamboo sticks and stones."



Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamunapar area, Deependra Nath Chaudhary said, "Two groups clashed over the ownership of a piece of land under Khiri police station limits.

"Four people have been arrested in the incident and have been sent to jail," the SP added. (ANI)

