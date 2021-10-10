4 arrested in Dalit youth killing in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], October 10 (ANI): Four people have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case in which a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of persons and his body dumped outside his house in Prempura village in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district police said on Sunday.



Four accused - Mukesh Kumar, Duleep, Sikandar and Hansraj and detained a minor in the case, according to a statement by Pilibanga Police today.

A case has been registered against 11 people in the incident in which the youth identified as Jagdish Meghwal was allegedly thrashed to death.

Teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused and searches are being conducted in various places, police said.

A sum of Rs 4.12 lakh has been approved to the family of the deceased by the district collector as compensation, DGP M L Lather said in a statement.

Additional Director General of Police Crime Dr Ravi Prakash said that the youth was allegedly beaten to death over his love affair with the wife of Mukesh Kumar, one of the accused.

ADG Ravi Prakash said that Pilibanga Police has registered a case under sections of murder, and kidnapping and sent teams to Pilibanga and Suratgarh police station area and nabbed the accused Mukesh Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, Speaking to ANI, Ranveer Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police said, "Jagdish's father on Thursday informed us that some villagers arrived on a two-wheeler with Jagdish seated on it between two people and they threw him in front of his house around 4.30 pm."

According to the police complaint filed by Banwarilal, the father of the deceased, Jagdish Meghwal had left Suratgarh at around 1.30 pm.

He alleged that four people - Vinod, Mukesh, Lalchand alias Rameshwar, Sikandar and Dilip Rajput, all residents of Prempura arrived on two motorcycles carrying Jagdish in between them and dumped him front of his house. Banwarilal said that his son lying on the ground was not breathing.

"Banwarilal said that he suspected that his son was kidnapped while he was returning home and the accused had trashed him to death," DSP Ranveer Singh said. (ANI)

