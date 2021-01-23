4 arrested in Mumbai for duping jewelers by mortgaging fake gold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): A gang of four, including three women were on Saturday arrested for allegedly duping a Mumbai jeweller by mortgaging fake gold ornaments to avail of jewellery loans.



Police said that on January 20, the jeweller Mahendra Bafna lodged a complaint at Dahisar police station against a woman whom he alleged visited his shop to mortgage a chain, which she claimed to be gold but later turned out to be an imitation.

The woman also could not produce a bill for the ornament claiming it be a gift.

Those arrested include Salma Fahim Kazhi-(38), Gudiya Jhur Khan (24), Salma Mehtab Beg (38) and Harishchandra Bholanath Soni (45).

The four are also connected to 20 incidents of crime in Mumbai in areas including Meera Road, Nalasopara, Santacruz and Dahisar. (ANI)

