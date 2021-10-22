4 arrested in UP for duping 500 people for govt jobs

Four persons have been arrested in this connection on Thursday from the Vibhuti Khand police circle area.

Lucknow, Oct 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted a gang which duped over 500 people of Rs 6 crore in the name of ensuring jobs for them in government departments.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arun Kumar Dubey, Aniruddha Pandey, Khalid Munawar Baig and Anurag Mishra, all residents of Lucknow.

The police have recovered fake job/appointment letters, nine ATM cards, six mobile phones, a Vidhan Sabha entry pass, two four-wheelers and Rs 2,387 in cash from them.

ASP, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh, said,: "Arun is director of a company named as Krishi Kumbh Private Limited, while the rest of the miscreants work as 'hunters' in the gang and they used to trap victims. Arun, who is the leader of the gang, formed companies like Krishi Kumbh, Motherhood Care and other NGOs and through these firms he received huge sums from innocent people to provide jobs in government departments."

Arun was earlier sent to jail in 2015 for stealing computers and other gadgets while serving as manager at a company in Aliganj.

He has done his B.Tech from Gorakhpur and served in different private telecommunication companies.

The gang came on police radar when a case of fraud was registered at Indira Nagar police station and the STF was asked to probe the case.

