4 BJP leaders killed in Tripura accident

Agartala, March 27 (IANS) At least four BJP leaders, including three women were killed and eight others injured when a vehicle overturned in southern Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Saturday.

Police officials said that the three women and a man accompanied by other workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returning home in a Maxi truck suddenly lost control and overturned killing the four local leaders at Chellagung late Friday.