4 bootleggers held in Delhi, including one with press ID

Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, said that on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the police got a tip-off that few bootleggers were selling liquor at very high rates. Due to the ongoing lockdown, all liquor shops are closed in the national capital.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Delhi Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested four bootleggers, including one carrying a fake media ID card of NDTV, with several bottles of liquor and beer.

According to the police, the accused persons used to supply liquor in their own vehicles, and would come near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from the South Extension side.

Thakur said that a trap was laid and four persons along with one Toyota Fortuner and three Scooties were apprehended. Following a search of the vehicles, 42 bottles of beer, four bottles of Royal Stag whiskey, four bottles of Magic Moment Vodka, six quarters of Royal Stag whiskey, 2 quarters of Double Blue whiskey and three quarters of McDowell's whiskey were recovered.

The arrested persons have been identified as Amit Malik aka Gagan Malik (36), Ram Ashish (25), Pawan Kaushik (41) and Mohit Basoya (21).

The DCP said that Basoya is an employee with Delhi Civil Defence who used to escort the three other accused and help them escape if stopped by the police while supplying liquor.

Thakur said that Kaushik carried a press ID card of NDTV as a cameraperson.

The DCP also said that when the police apprehended them, Basoya obstructed the officers from discharging their duties and tried to escape from the spot.

All the four accused persons also scuffled with the police and threatened them, the DCP said.

Thakur also said that Malik was previously involved in four cases of assault, eve-teasing etc.

--IANS

aks/arm