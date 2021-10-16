4 brothers arrested for NRI businessman's murder in Hyderabad

They allegedly wanted to take revenge after the victim, Hamed Bin Ali Zubaidi, 45, refused to compensate for losses suffered by one of them following his arrest at Hyderabad Airport while carrying his gold parcel.

The accused have been identified as Raees Jabri, 23, Adil Jabri, 32, Saad Saleh Jabri, 29 and Saeed Saleh Jabri, 34.

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (IANS) Police in Hyderabad have arrested four brothers for killing a Dubai-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) businessman, it was revealed on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gajarao Bhoopal, Raees was arrested with the gold on his arrival from Dubai, where he was employed.

Zubaidi, a businessman who was known to Raees, had handed him a packet with to deliver it at his house. Raees, reprotedly, unaware of the contents of the packet, was arrested and his passport was seized.

After this, Zubaidi had promised to help Raees and his brothers in the legal case, get him back his seized passport and provide him a job.

However, when he came to Hyderabad in April, he, reportedly, refused to fulfill his promises. Angry over this, the accused attacked him with knives and killed him on October 13.

Zubaidi was killed in Chandrayangutta and the South Zone police have recovered two motor cycles, two knives and four mobile phones from their possession, a police officer said.

The investigations revealed that Zubedi had lodged a complaint at Chandrayangutta police station after the four brothers came to his house and threatened to kill him.

However, the police failed to take any action.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has suspended Sub-Inspector S. Venkatesh for dereliction of duty.

