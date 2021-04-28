4 children killed as fire engulfs slum dwelling in Bihar

Patna, April 28 (IANS) Four children were allegedly burnt to death on Wednesday after a thatched roof hut caught fire in Patna near the Punpun police station area. All the victims are reported to be siblings.

A police official said Chhotu Paswan, who was a daily wage earner lived in a hut along the railway track near Allauddin chak village, and had gone out of his house for work along with his wife. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the house leading to the death of their four children present there.