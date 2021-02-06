4 civilians wounded in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 6 (ANI): Four civilians were wounded in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning, reported TOLO News.

The blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area in Kabul's PD1 district this morning, informed the local police.



The type of the explosion is not clear so far, reported the police.

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack including the Taliban.

More details are awaited.

The attack comes amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace. (ANI)

