4 COVID patients dead in fire at Surat hospital

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): As many as four COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at Ayush Hospital in Surat on Sunday night.



"A fire broke out at Ayush Hospital in Surat late last night. All the patients have been shifted to SMIMER hospital in Surat and 4 of them died," Dr Ashish Naik, Medical Officer of Health, Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat.

He further said that at the time when the fire broke out, ten COVID patients were under treatment on the fifth floor of the hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, 15 COVID-19 patients died in the COVID care hospital fire incident in Maharashtra's Palghar. (ANI)

