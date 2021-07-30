4 CRPF men, civilian injured in grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla (Ld)

Srinagar, July 30 (IANS) Four CRPF troopers, including a junior officer, and a civilian were injured on Friday in a militant grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said militants attacked a CRPF party in the Khanpora locality of Baramulla town with a grenade today.

"Four CRPF troopers including an assistant sub-inspector and three jawans were injured in this grenade explosion.