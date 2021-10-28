4-day 'Mela' to spread awareness about govt schemes for entrepreneurs begins in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration has organised a four-day 'Swayam Rozgar Mela' to spread awareness about the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme and help aspiring entrepreneurs set up their own businesses.



The four-day event which began on Wednesday in the Jammu Haat Exhibition centre will help entrepreneurs seek loans and subsidies under the scheme.

"We have organised four days of programme to spread the word about Prime Minister's Employment Generation scheme. We are also helping people here in completing their documentation, including making DPR for free of cost," said Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu.

Under the Central government scheme, entrepreneurs can avail loans upto Rs 10 lakh for starting a business in the service sector and loans upto Rs 25 lakh for the manufacturing sector.

"On the first day of the Mela more than 100 enquiries have been responded to and 15 online unemployed youth registered on spot for extending the benefits under the scheme. The department has a helpdesk where the applicants can come during office hours where they will be extended full help in uploading the documents for registration," added Malhotra.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs who visited the exhibition centre on the first day of the event expressed their eagerness to launch their own ventures soon.

"They are giving us loans at lesser interest rates so that we can start our own business. They are also giving subsidies to women. Our own business will help our family and give us financial independence," said Anshita.

"They are providing loans and subsidies. It's a good opportunity for the youth of J&K. They are also giving training for 10 days. So that a beginner will know the basics of how to run a business," said Amar Pal Singh, another entrepreneur. (ANI)

