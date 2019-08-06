4 dead, 10 hurt as two houses collapse in Greater Noida

In the first incident in Rabupura village, a two-storeyed house collapsed killing two minors identified as Soniya (4) and Preety (7) and leaving nine of their family members injured.

"We received a call about a house collapse on Monday night. A team reached the spot to find 11 people trapped inside. All of them rescued and rushed to the hospital, where two kids were declared brought dead. The others are still undergoing treatment," said a senior police officer.

According to the police, in the second incident in Site 5 area, two people were killed and one injured when the shed of a house, under which they were standing to save themselves from rain, collapsed. "The deceased have been identified as Vinod (22) and Vishwakarma (7). The injured Harwati (50) is out of danger," he said.