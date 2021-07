Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): As many as four people died and one injured after a car collided with a wine tanker on Tuesday near Kotanoor in Kalaburagi, said police.



The incident occurred at around 1 am near Kotanoor in Kalaburagi.

A case has been registered at traffic police station Kalaburagi.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)