4 dead, 15 injured in road accident at Dindigul

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) Four people died and fifteen others were seriously injured when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed into the van in which they were travelling at Dindigul on Monday.
The deceased have been identified as Suresh, Kalidass, Suguna and Latha.
The van had been carrying around 20 mill workers from Battagandu and nearby areas while Suresh was driving the vehicle.
The TNSTC bus which was travelling from Dindigul to Cumbom collided head-on with the van at Battagandu in Dindigul district.
A senior police official told IANS that the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle leading collision. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals and dead bodies have been shifted to Battigandu general hospital for post-mortem.
--IANS
aal/rs