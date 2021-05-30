4 dead as Afghan varsity bus hits roadside bomb

"The explosion occurred in Police District 7 of provincial capital Charikar city at 4.15 p.m. on Saturday. The bodies and the wounded were transported by provincial police and the rescue team to hospitals in the city," the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, May 30 (IANS) At least four people were killed and 11 others wounded after a a university bus hit a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's Parwan province, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

All the people aboard the bus were lecturers and students of Alberuni University, he said, adding that the it was damaged by the force of the blast.

More details would be made public later as an investigation is underway to find more facts about the incident, henoted.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chairman of the High Council for the National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah has strongly condemned the incident.

--IANS

ksk/