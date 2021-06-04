4 dead as bomb hits minibus in Kabul

"The blast occurred in Pul-i-Sokhta locality. The number of death toll may change," Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told reporters late Thursday, citing initial information.

Kabul, June 4 (IANS) Four people were killed and five others injured in a bombing targeting a minibus in Kabul, the third such explosion in the Afghan capital this week, the police confirmed.

One sedan also caught fire and a fire-fighting unit of Kabul police was responding to the incident, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

Earlier in the day, four civilians were killed and four others wounded when a bomb hit a vehicle in the same district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

On Tuesday, eight civilians were killed and 14 others wounded in twin blasts hitting two public transport buses in Kabul.

Taliban militants have denied involvement in Tuesday's incident.

