4 dead as bus falls into river in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], September 30 (ANI): At least four people died when a bus travelling from Tura to Meghalaya's capital Shillong fell into the Ringdi River in Nongchram on Thursday at midnight, East Garo Hills Police said.



The police informed that a rescue team from Rongjeng and Williamnagar Fire and emergency services rushed to the area to help the victims.

The injured were shifted to Rongjeng PHC for medical assistance.

There were nine passengers from Tura and 12 passengers from Williamnagar, the police further informed. (ANI)

