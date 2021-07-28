4 dead, many missing after cloudburst in J&K's Kishtwar

Srinagar, July 28 (IANS) Four people were killed and many went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Official sources said the cloudburst hit Honzar village in Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

"Four persons were killed and several are missing in flash floods caused by cloudburst in Honzar village of Dachan area in Kishtwar.