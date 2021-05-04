4 die due to oxygen shortage in Karnataka district

Kalaburagi, May 4 (IANS) A day after 24 coronavirus-infected patients allegedly died due to shortage of oxygen in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, four Covid-19 patients who were on ventilators died in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district early Tuesday morning.

According to the families of the deceased, all of them were above 70 years and had developed Covid-related complications on Sunday evening and allegedly died due to shortage of oxygen.