4 died after drinking spurious liquor in Rajasthan, CM suspended 12 officials

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suspended 12 personnel including police and excise officials for alleged carelessness in connection with a case in which at least 4 people have died after drinking spurious liquor in Bhilwara district.



He has expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased, whereas Rs 50,000 grant for those who are hospitalised.

A total of five people have been hospitalised, who was in critical condition, have been hospitalised at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital at the district headquarters.

The incident took place at Saran Ka Kheda village under Mandalgarh police station of the district on Thursday, according to the police.

Gehlot said that the government is taking strict measures to prevent illegal liquor. Any kind of carelessness will be not spare, he stated.

On November 18, 2008, four people died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Amargarh, Mandal police station area.

At least 7 people died and 5 people lost their eyesight in Kanwalias village of Gulabpura police station area in Bhilwara district during the Lok Sabha elections on May 6, 2004, after consuming spurious liquor. (ANI)

