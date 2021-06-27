4 drones hit Iraq's Kurdistan region

Baghdad, June 27 (IANS) A total of four explosives-laden drones hit two areas in Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, without causing casualties, according to security officials.

One of the attacks on Saturday took place when three of the drones hit a house in a village near the city of Erbil, some 375 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the regional Kurdish Counter-Terrorism said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.