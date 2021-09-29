4 from Raj booked for running IPL betting racket in Goa

Panaji, Sep 29 (IANS) Four persons from Rajasthan have been arrested in Goa for running an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket from a guesthouse located in the popular beach village of Candolim, the police said on Wednesday.

"Upon conducting a raid at the D'Souza Guest House in Calangute, four persons from Jaipur were found operating an IPL betting racket using apps and software on their computer devices," a spokesperson for the Crime Branch of the Goa Police said.