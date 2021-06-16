4 girls washed away in Yamuna

Aurraiya (Uttar Pradesh), June 16 (IANS) Four girls who had gone for a dip in the Yamuna river were washed away by the strong currents. Two girls are reported missing but the bodies of the other two have been taken out by the divers.

The deceased have been identified as Kirti and Tanu.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Fariha village in Ayana police circle. Five girls had gone for a bath when they got caught in the strong currents.