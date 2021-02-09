4 govt employees killed in Kabul

Kabul, Feb 9 (IANS) Four Afghan government employees were killed in Kabul on Tuesday after unidentified gunman opened fire on the vehicle they were travelling in, police said.

The incident took place at around 9.20 a.m. in Bagh-e-Daud area in the city's Police District 5, reports TOLO News.

Security sources have said that the victims worked for the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) in Maidan Wardak province.