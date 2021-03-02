4 held after fleeing with e-commerce firm's goods in Gurugram

Police said that acting on a tip-off, all four of them were nabbed by a crime branch team from Farrukhnagar last week, which was led by the Inspector Inderveer from Jorasi village.

The accused were identified as Sunil, Dinesh, Rahul and Deepak, all residents of Haryana's Nuh district.

Gurugram, March 2 (IANS) Four men, who fled with an e-commerce company's truck loaded with goods worth Rs 20 lakh here last month, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

"All the arrested have confessed their involvement in the crime. Sunil used to work in a warehouse as driver and he knows that the warehouse stores goods items worth lakhs of rupees. He along with his accomplices made a plan and robbed the company's truck on February 18," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

The police have also recovered the e-commerce firm's truck loaded with goods items, worth Rs 20 lakh. One motorcycle and a country made pistol were also seized from their possession.

The accused were produced in a court here on Saturday and sent to two-day police custody.

According to the police, the truck driver of the company Ansar Ali had filed a complaint against unknown people alleging that they had fled with the company's truck.

An FIR was registered at Faarrukhnagar police station against an unidentified criminals under various sections of the IPC.

