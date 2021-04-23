4 held for black marketing of Remdesivir in UP

The four were arrested from Thakurganj area in Lucknow on Thursday night from near the Era Medical College where they had planned to deliver the consignment.

Lucknow, April 23 (IANS) Four persons, including two doctors, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for black marketing and hoarding of Remdesivir, a key drug used in the treatment of Covid patients.

The police have also seized 34 vials and Rs 4.90 lakh from their possession.

Two accused were identified as Athar Rashid and Samrat Pandey, who have done Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), while the other two, Tehzeeb Hasan and Vipin Kumar, worked as their aides.

ACP, Chowk, IP Singh said acting on a tip off about black marketing of Remdesivir drug in Thakurganj.

"We have trapped a member of the gang by posing as a customer and after meeting the gang, the price of one vial was fixed at Rs 20,000," said the officer.

"The gang members revealed they used to receive the consignment from Kanpur," added Singh. Police are now tracing the main supplier in Kanpur.

--IANS

amita/sdr/