4 held for liquor consumption in Patna

"We have also seized over a dozen bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and country-made liquor from their possession," Alam said.

Patna, July 6 (IANS) Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for holding a liquor party in Patna's Budha Colony locality on Tuesday evening.

"We received a tip-off about a liquor party held in a house. Subsequently, we raided the house. Two of the arrested persons are government employees and one is a medical representative," Alam said.

The accused were identified as Dipak Kumar Sharma, a bank employee in Mokama, Manwel Kisku, an employee of Bihar school examination board, Vidhya Sagar Mishra, a medical representative and a woman named Rinki Devi, a resident of Cheena Kothi in Patna.

"We have booked them under relevant sections of the Prohibition Act of Bihar. Liquor consumption, trade and transportation has been banned in Bihar since April, 2016," Alam said.

--IANS

ajk/kr