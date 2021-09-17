4 held for robbing jewellery, cash in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested four men who robbed cash worth Rs 45,400 and Jewellery worth Rs 50 lakhs in the Maurya Enclave of the national capital.



Police stated that the accused robbed the house of a 55-year-old lady on September 14.

"The lady was alone at home and suddenly, her new cook, Aman and sweeper, Sanjeev came to her room carrying a bowl filled with red chilly powder. They threw the chilly powder into her eyes and later tied her with the piece of cloth. After that, they took away her jewellery, Apple iPhone and the Godrej electronic safe kept in the room," police informed.

Later, the lady registered a case under sections 392, 394, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police collected the CCTV footage and arrested all the four accused from Mandiwala Park near the Shakurpur area of Delhi and were brought to the office of SOS-II for further interrogation. (ANI)

