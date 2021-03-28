4 held for running sex racket in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 28 (ANI): As many as four people including a girl have been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket here on Saturday evening.



All of them were apprehended for running a sex racket when the police conducted a raid.

Speaking to ANI, Sourabh, Superintendent of Police, Ranchi city on Sunday said: "We received information that a sex racket was being run from an apartment in Sadar Police station area. A raid was conducted and four people including a girl were arrested. The arrested girl was from West Bengal. The accused had created a website where the booking or dealing was being done."

Police are making efforts to nab other persons involved in the case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

