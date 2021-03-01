4 held for teen's rape in Gurugram

The incident came to the fore on Saturday after the Class 9 student of a Delhi school along with her family reported the incident to a women's police station in Gurugram. The victim is in hospital.

Gurugram, March 1 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly held captive and gang raped after she was taken to a hotel by another minor, who was a new acquaintance, the police said on Monday.

The police filed a case and has since nabbed four persons, including the other Class 9 girl student who accompanied the victim.

According to the police, one of the accused studying in Class 12, is an adult. While the other accused and the girl -- are minors and study in Class 9 at private schools.

According to the complainant, she met the girl a few days ago at the house of another classmate, after which they had planned to visit a hotel in Gurugram.

"On Friday, when the girl and the victim were on way to a hotel, she called the three other accused boy.

"When the victim reached the hotel. One of the boys had a room booked, where he allegedly raped the victim. The victim fled the hotel and reached home in the evening and disclosed the matter to her patients. The victim alleged that the other girl was behind the incident," the victim told the police.

"The Class 12 boy was produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody. While the girl and the other culprits were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) which sent them to a Juvenile home in Faridabad," the police said.

--IANS

str/in