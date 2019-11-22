4 held for theft of transmission wires in UP

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Four people were arrested here in connection with the theft of electricity transmission wire worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Friday.

According to police, seven to eight people were involved in stealing transmission wires worth Rs 54 lakh.



The wires were placed near National Highway-7 in Lalganj police station area when they were stolen on November 2.

Mirzapur Superindent of Police DV Singh said, "Three trucks of 15 drums worth Rs 90 lakhs was stolen. Seven to eight people were involved in the crime."

Rest of the accused will be nabbed soon, the police said. (ANI)

